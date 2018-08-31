President Trump vs. The Media

Posted 10:05 PM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:07PM, August 31, 2018

CHICAGO -- President Trump routinely calls the media "the enemy of the people," and accuses reporters and news outlets of producing "fake news."  Is the freedom of the press in danger?  Roy Santoro, author of "Broken News: Journalism in Crisis," joins us to explore this topic more.