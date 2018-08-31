Why protesters are planning to shut down the Kennedy Expressway on Labor Day

CHICAGO -- Rev. Gregory Livingston, of New Hope Baptist Church, explains why he is planning a protest to shut down the Kennedy Expressway and halt traffic to and from O'Hare Airport on Labor Day.
