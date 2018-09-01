U.S. attorney rides along with Chicago’s top cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says this is the first time that he can recall that a U.S. attorney has joined a superintendent on patrol.

John Lausch was dressed in a bulletproof vest as he and Johnson left Chicago Police Headquarters on Friday night. They stopped on Michigan Avenue, where the department has beefed up foot patrol for Labor Day weekend. Johnson and Lausch plan to head to the Deering, Harrison and Austin Districts. Lausch says he wants to get a firsthand look at what’s happening on the streets.

In an attempt to minimize violence over the holiday weekend, police carried out precision raids — arresting dozens of people on gun and drug charges.

After a violent start to the month of August, the superintendent says murders were down twenty percent compared to the same time period last year. He says the department is working to enhance technology to try to solve more cases and the assistance from federal partners to help fight crime has been invaluable.

Police say there are 1,400 additional officers patrolling the streets this weekend.