‘We will shut down O’Hare’: Protesters plan to march on Kennedy on Labor Day

CHICAGO — Plans to shut down the Kennedy Expy. near Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Labor Day are moving forward.

Demonstrators plan to meet around 11:30 a.m. Monday before marching onto the Kennedy. The goal is to block both inbound and outbound traffic.

"We must end Chicago's tale of two cities," organizer the Rev. Gregory Livingston said at an event Saturday. Livingston helped organize a protest last month that briefly shut down Lake Shore Drive.

He added: "We will shut down O'Hare."

Livingston said he plans to march Monday for several reasons: the lack of education and economic opportunities on the South and West Sides; to end the violence that grips those same neighborhoods; and to demand the departure of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

On the plan to march near the airport, Livingston said: "It is a sacrifice to make others uncomfortable."

Illinois State Police on Friday said they will arrest people who protest on the Kennedy, if necessary.