4 children among those critically injured when police chase ends in crash

CHICAGO -- A police chase on the West Side ended in a crash that seriously injured two adults and four children Monday.

Police said officers attempted to pull over a car that had expired license plate tags.

The driver of the car gave chase and crashed into another car at Cicero Avenue and Madison Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said that car contained a 46-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and a 8-year-old girl. All six were injured. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, police said the driver and a passenger in the car officers were perusing attempted to flee the scene. One of the suspect was apprehended.

Charges are expected.