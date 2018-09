Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. – A 2-year-old girl was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after being shot in the head in Gary, Ind., according to police.

The child, who was originally reported to be an infant, was shot on the 1700 block of Polk Street on Tuesday around 7 p.m., according to police. Her condition is unknown.

Police said two adults, one man and one woman, were being questioned by police. No one is in custody.

No further information was provided.