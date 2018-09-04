7 injured after car flies off Lake Shore Drive overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Seven people are injured after a car apparently flew off an overpass and on to Lake Shore Drive.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at Lasalle and Lake Shore Drive.

A witness says he thinks the car was trying to avoid a sanitation worker who was on the overpass.

The car plunged off the overpass and onto an embankment below ending up on it's side at a construction site.

The seven victims were taken to three different hospitals, including five women between 19 and 24 years old, and two men ages 30 and 40.

Police suspect the driver was intoxicated.