CHICAGO -- Chicago Public School students head back to class Tuesday

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is kicking it off the new school year at Perez Elementary.

It's one of several schools involved in the mayor's plan to offer universal free pre-kindergarten classes for all 4-year-olds by 2021.

The expanded program will accommodate an additional 3,700 students this year from families earning less than $46,000.