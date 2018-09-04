Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels gets an award & nomination after a memorable August

CHICAGO – When the book is closed on the Theo Epstein-Jed Hoyer era, and the moves made by the pair are analyzed, their move with the Rangers at the end of July of 2018 might end up being one of their best.

Cole Hamels has not only found a second wind with the Cubs, but has returned to the ace that fans saw earlier this decade. The pitcher’s arrival has solidified a struggling rotation and has helped the Cubs increase their lead in the NL Central with a month to go.

Today the National League honored Hamels by naming him their Pitcher of the Month for August – and what a stretch is was for the pitcher.

Since joining the Cubs in a trade from the Rangers, Hamels went 4-0 in his first month with the team and had a stellar ERA of 0.69. In three starts he didn’t allow an earned run and in the other three he allowed just one. In the six starts, he had 38 strikeouts compared to just 11 walks while working into the sixth inning or later in four of the six outings.

Even on Monday, when he made his first start of September, Hamels delivered another solid outing. While he did allow two runs for the first time in a Cubs’ uniform, he did work into the sixth inning with five strikeouts compared to just one walk.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player who best represents Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on & off the field.

The 30 nominees for the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award are: pic.twitter.com/d4fvJ2JI6W — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 4, 2018

Along with NL Pitcher of the Month honor, Hamels is also a nominee for the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award for community involvement and philanthropy. He will remain the Rangers nominee for the award despite the trade to Chicago, continuing a memorable month for the pitcher as he made his way East to a new home.