Dave Miller talks College Football on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's only the start of a long season, with plenty of twists and turns still to come for the over 100 teams in the FBS.

But the first week gave some indication as to what storylines are going to be worth following over the next four months.

From locally with Illinois, Northwestern, and Notre Dame to nationally with Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Virginia Tech, there were plenty of topics to discuss from opening weekend. Dave Miller or Stadium and Gridiron Now discussed all of those teams and more on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarret Payton.

You can watch their full discussion on the first weekend of College Football by clicking on the video above or below.