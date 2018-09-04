From Khalil Mack to the opener against the Pack, Andrew Link talks Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As if the game couldn't get any bigger, then came Saturday.

In a flash, the Bears acquired one of the best defenders in football, and then signed him to a six-year mega deal to keep him in Chicago the next six years. Ryan Pace has made some preseason trades, but nothing compares to the deal to bring Khalil Mack to his team's linebacking group.

Naturally that acquisition was the top of mind for Andrew Link of Windy City Gridiron as he talked with Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed Tuesday night. The guys also looked ahead to the match-up with the Packers on Sunday night to not only open the 2018 season but also the Matt Nagy era with the franchise.

