Chicago cops to document every time they point gun at someone, Tribune reports

CHICAGO – Police officers in Chicago will soon have to document every time they point a gun at someone, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The requirement will be part of a new agreement between Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Attorney General Lisa Madigan. The agreement is part of the ongoing negotiations over Chicago’s consent decree.

The agreement will be made formal after the two sides appear in court Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police called the consent decree a “ludicrous proposal.”