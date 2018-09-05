Michael Kopech has first rough outing with the White Sox in rainy loss to Detroit

CHICAGO – Rain has been a part of the early story of his major league career, but problems on the mound weren’t before Wednesday night.

Michael Kopech has done more than hold his own during his first three starts with the White Sox, despite some interference from Mother Nature, allowing one run in 11 innings of work with nine strikeouts compared to just one walk.

A few of those games had some rain interference, and when it happened again at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday perhaps it figured to be good luck for Kopech.

Instead the rain brought the first downpour of runs against the young starter, who experienced his first bad game in the majors. In 3 1/3 innings, the Tigers slammed out nine hits and four home runs off Kopech, who was charged with seven runs in a 10-2 victory over the White Sox that ended near 11:30 PM due to a pair of rain delays.

Kopech’s troubles began immediately as Jeimer Candelario smacked a solo homer down the line in right to open the game to make it 1-0. The pitcher then had to wait through a 28-minute rain delay in the second inning before taking the mound again. A clean third inning was then followed by a nightmare fourth that began when Kopech allowed a leadoff home to Mikey Mahtook, then a single to James McCann, then another round tripper to Ronny Rodriguez to make it 4-0.

Jacoby Jones kept the hits coming with a homer of his own and then a double to Dawel Lugo before finally recording an out. Jim Adduci then knocked a double to right to bring in another run and chase Kopech from the game. A two-run double by Nick Castellanos off Dylan Covey officially finished off the starter’s night as he was charged with his sixth and seventh runs.

The teams would sit through another 33 minute rain delay before things resumed and the Tigers added three more runs in a soggy night to forget for Kopech and the White Sox.