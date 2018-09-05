Patrick Finley talks about Khalil Mack’s impact on the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been almost five days since the move happened, but everyone is still buzzing.

Khalil Mack's acquisition is still causing excitement as the Bears continue their preparations for their 2018 season opener against the Packers Sunday in Green Bay. It's the biggest storyline of the contest, even more than Matt Nagy's first game as an NFL head coach and Mitchell Trubisky's first game in his offense.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, discussing those angles along with others as the team gets ready to open the season this Sunday.

You can watch the segments in the video above or below.