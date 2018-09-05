Potential jurors to be in court as Van Dyke murder trial gets underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The family of Laquan McDonald is speaking out as jury selection gets underway in the murder trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer accused in his death.

Van Dyke is charged in the murder of the 17-year-old McDonald, who was shot 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014. McDonald had been stealing car stereos with a small knife when a responding officer called in a radio request for a Taser. Van Dyke and his partner responded to the scene, but never specified whether they had a Taser. Within seconds of arriving, Van Dyke emptied his magazine into McDonald. The teen was later revealed to have PCP in his system.

Prospective jurors in the murder trial are to be given questionnaires as the first phase of jury selection starts Wednesday.

The judge has sealed the questionnaires, but potential jury members will most likely be asked how closely they have followed media coverage of the 2014 shooting and whether they have seen the dashcam video that shows the fatal shooting.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys contend that he feared for his life when he shot the teen, who had a knife.

The video of the shooting sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.

Ahead of the trial, relatives of McDonald are pleading for peace. The family insists they are not out for revenge, and they want demonstrators to keep their peaceful wishes in mind throughout the trial.

"On behalf of the Laquan McDonald family, I am asking that peace prevail no matter what the outcome of the verdict will be,” McDonald's great uncle, the Rev. Marvin Hunter, said in a statement.