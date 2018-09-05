Protest gathers as potential jurors arrive at Jason Van Dyke’s murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is underway as crowds gather outside to demand justice for Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke is charged in the murder of the 17-year-old McDonald, who was shot 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014. McDonald had been stealing car stereos with a small knife when a responding officer called in a radio request for a Taser. Van Dyke and his partner responded to the scene, but never specified whether they had a Taser. Within seconds of arriving, Van Dyke emptied his magazine into McDonald. The teen was later revealed to have PCP in his system.

The shooting was captured on a police dashcam video, which was not released to the public until about a year after the shooting.

Prospective jurors in the murder trial will be given questionnaires Wednesday during the first phase of jury selection.

The judge has sealed those questionnaires, but they likely cover the police video which has made national news.

A group of about 50 protesters have gathered in a sectioned off area outside the courthouse.

"There were so many people out here today, and we're going to continue to come out here," said Maria Hernandez from Black Lives Matter Chicago. "I know we have a voice because the mayor cancelled his re-election the day before this trial started because he knew no matter how much funding he had, he would not be able to overcome the reality we are in."

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel made a surprise announcement Tuesday when he said he would not seek a third term in office.

Several of McDonald's relatives are inside the courtroom for the trial. His great uncle, who is a local reverend, called for peace before, during, and after the trial.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys contend that he feared for his life when he shot the teen, who had a knife.

The video of the shooting sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.

Jury selection is expected to start next week.