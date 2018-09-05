See the 2018 Boys PepsiCo Showdown seeds revealed on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Once again, Sports Feed was the home for another selection show for the PepsiCo Showdown.
This time it was the seeds for the Boys Tournament that were announced on Wednesday's show as Managing Director Joe Trost joined the guys to reveal the seeds for all 64 teams for this September's action.
Action in the tournament begins on September 8th at Inwood Soccer Complex in Joliet, with games continuing on September 11th and 13th at the individual schools. They'll return back to the Inwood Soccer Complex for the fourth day of games with the championship being played on September 23rd at the Robert Morris University Sports Complex in Arlington Heights.
Here are the seeds for the four brackets that were announced on the show.
US ARMY BRACKET
1. Morton
2. Solorio
3. Wheaton Academy
4. Lyons
5. Metea Valley
6. Crystal Lake South
7. Saint Patrick
8. Streamwood
9. Addison Trail
10. Minooka
11. St. Ignatius
12. Wheaton North
13. Washington
14. Lane
15. Hoffman Estates
16. Plainfield Central
US NAVY BRACKET
1. Oswego
2. Woodstock
3. Soto
4. Timothy Christian
5. Young
6. Lincoln-Way East
7. Huntley
8. West Chicago
9. Kelly
10. Fenwick
11. Romeoville
12. Bloom
13. Rockford East
14. St. Viator
15. Wheaton South
16. Thornton
US COAST GUARD BRACKET
1. St. Edward
2. Lincoln-Way West
3. Crystal Lake Central
4. Stagg
5. Juarez
6. Proviso East
7. Hinsdale South
8. Riverside-Brookfield
9. Back of the Yards
10. Fenton
11. Joliet Central
12. Eisenhower
13. Farragut
14. Marine Leadership
15. Jones Prep
16. Bulls Prep
NATIONAL GUARD BRACKET
1. Lincoln-Way Central
2. Parker
3. Herscher
4. Homewood-Flossmoor
5. Garcia
6. Ridgewood
7. Schurz
8. Little Village
9. Willowbrook
10. DePaul Prep
11. Lake View
12. Richards
13. Naval Academy
14. Muchin Prep
15. Evergreen Park
16. De La Salle