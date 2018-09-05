See the 2018 Boys PepsiCo Showdown seeds revealed on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, Sports Feed was the home for another selection show for the PepsiCo Showdown.

This time it was the seeds for the Boys Tournament that were announced on Wednesday's show as Managing Director Joe Trost joined the guys to reveal the seeds for all 64 teams for this September's action.

Action in the tournament begins on September 8th at Inwood Soccer Complex in Joliet, with games continuing on September 11th and 13th at the individual schools. They'll return back to the Inwood Soccer Complex for the fourth day of games with the championship being played on September 23rd at the Robert Morris University Sports Complex in Arlington Heights.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are the seeds for the four brackets that were announced on the show.

US ARMY BRACKET

1. Morton

2. Solorio

3. Wheaton Academy

4. Lyons

5. Metea Valley

6. Crystal Lake South

7. Saint Patrick

8. Streamwood

9. Addison Trail

10. Minooka

11. St. Ignatius

12. Wheaton North

13. Washington

14. Lane

15. Hoffman Estates

16. Plainfield Central

US NAVY BRACKET

1. Oswego

2. Woodstock

3. Soto

4. Timothy Christian

5. Young

6. Lincoln-Way East

7. Huntley

8. West Chicago

9. Kelly

10. Fenwick

11. Romeoville

12. Bloom

13. Rockford East

14. St. Viator

15. Wheaton South

16. Thornton

US COAST GUARD BRACKET

1. St. Edward

2. Lincoln-Way West

3. Crystal Lake Central

4. Stagg

5. Juarez

6. Proviso East

7. Hinsdale South

8. Riverside-Brookfield

9. Back of the Yards

10. Fenton

11. Joliet Central

12. Eisenhower

13. Farragut

14. Marine Leadership

15. Jones Prep

16. Bulls Prep

NATIONAL GUARD BRACKET

1. Lincoln-Way Central

2. Parker

3. Herscher

4. Homewood-Flossmoor

5. Garcia

6. Ridgewood

7. Schurz

8. Little Village

9. Willowbrook

10. DePaul Prep

11. Lake View

12. Richards

13. Naval Academy

14. Muchin Prep

15. Evergreen Park

16. De La Salle