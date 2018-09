Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in murder of NU grad student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police have released surveillance pictures in hopes of finding the people responsible for killing a Northwestern graduate student.

The images capture three people running through the Bank of America parking lot on Clark Street, south of Howard on Sunday night.

Police said 25-year-old Shane Columbo was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as he waited at a bus stop near Howard Avenue and Clark Street.

Gunfire broke out between two other men, police said. Columbo was shot and killed.

Columbo was from Arizona but was about the begin doctoral work at Northwestern University on a scholarship.

His mother Tonya Colombo traveled from California to Chicago to claim his body, and said her son had arrived in the city just three hours before the shooting.

The school issued a statement condemning the killing, and offering condolences to Colombo's family.