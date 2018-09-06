Cat Garcia discusses the race for the NL Central crown on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The race for the National League Central division title isn't going to be as clean cut as some might have thought.

The Cubs are still the best team in the NL, but the Brewers and the Cardinals will not go away. Milwaukee took 2 of 3 from their neighbors to the south and remain in the hunt for the division title just like the team in St. Louis, who is making a late charge for a playoff berth.

Cat Garcia of The Athletic Wisconsin and LaVida Baseball has followed that race along with others in Major League Baseball while also keeping an eye on the White Sox rebuild. She discussed all of those topics in her latest appearance on Sports Feed Thursday.

You can watch Cat's segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.