FeedonThis: Jarrett and Josh’s NFL Picks are In!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that Thursday that all of the National Football League fans look forward to from the end of the previous season's Super Bowl

It's the opening game between the Eagles and the Falcons and the official kickoff of the 2018 campaign.

Over the next five months, many things will transpire, teams will change, and surprises will emerge. It makes it hard to predict what is going to happen, but fans along with pundits always try.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman did so on Sports Feed, predicting their playoff picks for both conferences along with a Super Bowl champion.

That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The acting world mourned the death of actor Burt Reynolds on Thursday at the age of 82.

That brought back childhood memories for Jarrett, since his father Walter was a good friend of the late actor.

Jarrett discussed that with Josh in the video above.