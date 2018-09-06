Man robbed by 5 men on CTA Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was robbed by five people on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday as the train was approaching the State and Lake stop in the 200 block of North State Street.

The group of males grabbed the man and took his belongings and money.

As the train pulled to the platform, the group fled the scene. Two of the men were arrested after a foot chase with police.

Charges are pending.

The other three suspects are still on the loose.

No one was injured.