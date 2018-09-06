Quarterback Cam Thomas leaving the Illinois football program for personal reasons

CHAMPAIGN – At the end of the 2017 season, he figured to be one of the guys in the running for quarterback for Illinois for at least the next few seasons.

But after losing the starting job in training camp, the prospects for Cam Thomas began to dim in Champaign, and because of that he’s looking for a new place to continue his college football career.

On Thursday, the school announced that the Chicago Heights native and former Marian Catholic quarterback has left the team for personal reasons. Thomas didn’t play in Illinois’ opening game against Kent State having lost the job in the preseason to graduate transfer AJ Bush.

It was a competition that Thomas figured to be a top contender since he saw action in four games in this true freshman year of 2017 while also starting a pair of contests. He finished the season with 28-of-66 passing for 375 yards and five interceptions without a throwing touchdown. His only score came on the ground in the finale against Northwestern as he finished the year with 223 yards on the ground with an average of 4.5 a carry.

But he was passed by Bush, who arrived in Champaign in August after spending the 2017 season with Virginia Tech, and was facing competition from incoming freshman M.J. Rivers and Matt Robinson. Those players along with the arrival in 2019 of highly rated quarterback Isaiah Williams from St. Louis figured to hamper Thomas’ chances for significant playing time.

Thomas was ranked as a three-star recruit out of Marian Catholic when he chose Illinois in hopes of being their answer at quarterback, but now he’ll do that somewhere else for the remainder of his football career.