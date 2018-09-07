Dozens rescued, at least 6 hospitalized in South Shore fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Firefighters rescued two dozen people from an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday morning.

As of 8 a.m., crews were still putting out hot spots on the scene at 7901 S. Phillips. The building has commercial units on the bottom and two stories of residential units on top.

At one point a mayday was called, which means a firefighter may have been injured, but fire officials say the mayday was secured.

At least 40 people, many of them children, were being evaluated for injuries at the scene. The nearby McDonald's was was used as a triage area for fire victims.

Six people were transported to area hospitals.

Fire officials are expected to hold a news conference within the hour. Check back for updates.