Workers from 25 hotels strike in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Hotel workers are on strike outside the Palmer House Hilton Friday morning.
The employees began the strike around 6 a.m. outside the downtown hotel at 17 E. Monroe.
Thousands of housekeepers, doormen, cooks and servers at 25 hotels are setting up picket lines after their contracts expired Aug. 31.
Workers say many of them get laid off in the winter when hotel business slows, and their medical benefits are cut off until they are called back to work.
Both the Hilton and Hyatt released the following statements Friday:
Hilton:
Like many Chicago hotels, Hilton is currently negotiating for a new labor contract with UNITE HERE Local 1. The union’s decision to call a strike will have minimal impact on our operations. We continue to provide the service and amenities we are proud to offer our guests and clients every day. We are negotiating with the union in good faith and are confident that we will reach an agreement that is fair to our valued Team Members and to our hotels.
Hyatt:
Hyatt has a long history of strong relations with the unions that represent its colleagues. Hyatt and UNITE HERE have already come to successful agreements this year in other markets, and we will continue negotiating in good faith in Chicago.
Our colleagues are the heart of our business, and we respect their right to voice their opinions as the negotiations continue. Hyatt hotels have plans in place to continue operations.
We just completed our second negotiation meeting with Local 1 last week, where the union provided multiple proposals for the first time and indicated more will be forthcoming. Additional negotiation sessions between Hyatt and Local 1 are scheduled throughout this month. Colleague benefits and wages remain unchanged as we negotiate a new agreement.
Hyatt hotels in Chicago, like those across the country, offer competitive wages and benefits to our colleagues, including healthcare, various wellbeing initiatives and generous retirement contributions. We remain committed to fostering a safe, inclusive workplace that earns an average colleague tenure of more than 12 years and consistent recognition, including Hyatt’s No. 9 ranking on FORTUNE’s most recent Best Companies to Work For® list. Our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best, and the wellbeing of our colleagues is our first priority.