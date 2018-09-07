Workers from 25 hotels strike in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Hotel workers are on strike outside the Palmer House Hilton Friday morning.

The employees began the strike around 6 a.m. outside the downtown hotel at 17 E. Monroe.

Thousands of housekeepers, doormen, cooks and servers at 25 hotels are setting up picket lines after their contracts expired Aug. 31.

Workers say many of them get laid off in the winter when hotel business slows, and their medical benefits are cut off until they are called back to work.

Both the Hilton and Hyatt released the following statements Friday:

Hilton:

Like many Chicago hotels, Hilton is currently negotiating for a new labor contract with UNITE HERE Local 1. The union’s decision to call a strike will have minimal impact on our operations. We continue to provide the service and amenities we are proud to offer our guests and clients every day. We are negotiating with the union in good faith and are confident that we will reach an agreement that is fair to our valued Team Members and to our hotels.

Hyatt: