ProPublica Report Reveals Behind the Scenes at Shelters for Immigrant Children

Reporters at ProPublica Illinois have obtained thousands of records from nine federally funded shelters in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The shelters, run by Heartland Human Care Services, house hundreds of immigrant children waiting to be placed with family members in the U.S.

The report finds some immigrants are kept for months, one teen had been detained for 598 days.

Read their latest work here, and watch the interview below.