‘You left him to die’: Teen struck by SUV in northwest Indiana hit-and-run

CROWN POINT, Ind. — He wants to be a Marine. He runs to stay in shape.

That's what Nehemiah Borrmann was doing about 8 p.m. Thursday in a Crown Point, Ind., subdivision when he was hit by an SUV that kept going.

"You left my child sitting in the road to die," his mother, Debbie Kelly, said. "Thankfully his injuries weren’t fatal, but you left him to die."

Borrmann told police he cut across his backyard off Jefferson Street onto Monroe Court and was jogging north when he saw the SUV coming toward him on the wrong side of the road.

"He just remembers being hit, thrown in the air," Kelly said. "He landed with his head in the street and his body in the grass, and he turned his head and they drove away. They didn’t even stop. He watched them drive away."

Borrmann believes he was lying on the ground for 15 minutes screaming for help before he was able to get his cell phone and call 911. He was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Doctors were concerned because he had lost feeling from the neck down.

But now he’s making progress. Borrmann is a junior at Crown Point High School who wants to join the U.S. Marine Corps. His family is hopeful he’ll make a full recovery — and that whoever did this will come forward.

"They have to have a conscience," Kelly said. "I’m hoping their conscience is killing them right now and that they will want to come forward ... because this is his life."

Borrmann said the SUV was an older model, possibly gray.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Officers canvassed the area but did not come up with any new information.