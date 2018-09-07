Woman sexually assaulted near NW Side school speaks to WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman near a school on the city's Near Northwest Side.

The victim spoke to WGN about the attack as a warning to others.

The 29-year-old woman said she was forced to undress by her attacker in an attempted rape and robbery in an alley next to Ellen Mitchell School in West Town.

The woman said she was walking home from work Thursday evening in he 500 block of North Leavitt Street, when she was approached by a man armed with a handgun who demanded cash.

When she told him she didn’t have any, he forced her into a nearby alley at gunpoint.

The man then forced the woman to undress in a gangway before the woman was able to run away and get help.

She said a neighbor came to her aid.

Police say the attacker is described as African-American male, 18 to 20 years old, about 5-foot-7 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes with reflective material on the back of his shoes.