Man fatally shot behind Old Town apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot behind an apartment building in Old Town early Saturday.

A person is in custody.

The 24-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the 500 block of West Division Street just after midnight Saturday. He was shot in the left thigh and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Chicago Police Department. Cameras captured police chasing down a suspect and taking him into custody about a block away.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.