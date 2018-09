Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man died Saturday after a massive wave swept him into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach.

The incident started about 5:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Crews searched for nearly two hours and pulled the man out of the lake about 7:20 a.m. He was rushed in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

There are high wave warnings along the lake, with 7- to 10-foot waves predicted.