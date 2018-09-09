Police-involved shooting reported at Maywood Burger King

MAYWOOD, Ill. — At least one person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting at a suburban Burger King.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the fast-food restaurant located at 49 W. Lake Street in Maywood.

Sources tell WGN that a man, possibly armed, tried to rob the fast-food restaurant.

He was shot by police. His condition is unknown at this time.

Two police officers were taken to a local hospital, reportedly as part of normal protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.