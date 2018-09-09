“The Schmo” makes his return to Sports Feed Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He might not know how much Jordan Howard will show in the new Bears' offense in 2018, but The Schmo certainly has an idea of what kind of shape he'll be in when he does.

He took an afternoon to train with the running back as part of his many creative segments that the unique reporter taped since his last visit to Sports Feed, and that gave him a lot to talk about on Sunday.

The Schmo discussed his time with Howard along with other NFL players during another training segment on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also talked about his expectations with the Bears for 2018 as they start a new era under head coach Matt Nagy.

You can watch "The Schmo's" segment with Jarrett and Josh in the video above.