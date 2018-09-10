3 students shot near Chatham high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Three people were shot outside a high school in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Initial reports said three students were shot around 4 p.m. when they were leaving Chatham Academy High School near 91st Street and Langley Avenue.

The principal said they let school out at 3:55 p.m. He said a large group of kids were talking near the school when someone came running out of gangway and opened fire. He said the gunman shot into the crowd of students.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Officials said the victims were not the intended targets.

One person of interest is being questioned by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.