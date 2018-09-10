Kenny McReynolds talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the course of 60 minutes of football, there was sure a lot of storylines to talk about.

There was the start for the Bears, Kahlil Mack, the injury to Aaron Rodgers, and a 20-point Bears lead. Then the Packers' quarterback returned, Matt Nagy's offense slowed, and Randall Cobb broke free. In the end it was Packers 24, Bears 23, but there was so much more than just a score.

Kenny McReynolds of WCIU-TV discussed that on Sports Feed Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He discussed the good and bad of the effort along with what it might mean for the team moving forward. Plus he discussed a very important Cubs' series at Wrigley Field with the Brewers.

To watch Kenny's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.