4 wounded in Far South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a Far South Side shooting Tuesday.

The group was walking in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday when one or more people opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Memorial Medical Center.

Three other victims were taken to local hospitals, where their conditions had stabilized, officials said: a 21-year-old woman shot in her right hip; a 16-year-old boy shot in his lower right leg; and a 19-year-old man shot in his left elbow.

No other details were immediately available.