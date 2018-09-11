× Bears will honor Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher during home opener vs Seahawks

LAKE FOREST – It’s been the Summer of No. 54 around the Chicago Bears franchise.

Brian Urlacher has been the subject of many tributes from the team along with the National Football League since his election then induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That concluded with the official ceremony in Canton on August 4th.

But at the dawn of Fall, and the start of a new home season for his former team, the Bears are going to help Urlacher get one more award as part of the Class of 2018.

On Monday the Bears announced that Urlacher will be presented with his Ring of Excellence for his Hall of Fame induction during a halftime ceremony on September 17th. The Bears host the Seattle Seahawks for their first game at Soldier Field in front of a nationally televised Monday Night Football audience.

The Ring of Excellence is considered one of the three “symbols” of induction into the Hall of Fame along with the gold jacket and bronze bust that forever represents the player in Canton.

Along with Hall of Fame president David Baker, Urlacher will be joined by former teammates Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Mike Brown, Matt Forte, Roberto Garza, Israel Idonije, Olin Kreutz, Patrick Mannelly, Jason McKie, Adewale Ogunleye, Nick Roach, Charles Tillman and Nathan Vasher.

Urlacher played 13 seasons for the Bears and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times while also being honored with first team All-Pro honors on four occasions. He was the 2000 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. He helped the Bears to four division championships during his time in Chicago and was a big part of the team’s run to Super Bowl XLI during the 2006 season.