Dylan Covey’s return to the White Sox rotation wrecked by the Royals

KANSAS CITY – Originally, this would have been a more anticipated game on the White Sox schedule.

That’s because this would have been the third start in the young career for pitcher Michael Kopech, whose turn in the rotation would have been Tuesday’s contest with the Royals. But White Sox don’t need to be reminded about one of their toughest stories of the season.

The young pitcher is prepping himself for Tommy John surgery after a UCL tear, which takes him out for the rest of the 2018 season along with the 2019 campaign.

Dylan Covey, who has been apart of the rotation on and off this season, filled into take his place with much less fanfare. Unfortunately it wasn’t a happy return as the Royals were able to get to him in the middle innings.

The pitcher was charged with five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday night as Kansas City beat the White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night, handing them a second loss in as many games.

It’s the Royals’ seventh-straight home victory as the White Sox drop to 56-89 on the season.

Covey was clean through two innings and was even spotted a one-run lead on an infield single by Avisail Garcia in the third inning. But in the bottom half the pitcher’s night took a turn for the worst as he allowed three runs on a single by Whit Merrifield, bunt single by Adalberto Mondesi , and then a sacrifise fly by Alex Gordon to make it 3-1.

In the fourth the Royals got another off Covey, as Jorge Bonifacio hit a ground rule double to center to make it 4-1. He would make it through three batters in the fifth with two reaching base before being pulled for Ryan Burr. He would allow a two-run single to Hunter Dozier to close the book on Covey for the evening.

After a few solid performances in the first half of the season, Covey has endured a rough stretch since August 1st, going 1-7 with an ERA apporaching six. He’s 5-13 with a 5.64 ERA, which didn’t get much better on Tuesday night as he made his return to the rotation.