Ryan Glasspiegel discusses what’s ahead for the Bears and Packers on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's been 48 hours since the teams left Lambeau Field after the first of their 16 games in 2018, and the chatter hasn't stopped.

The start of the Bears, the play of Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers' eventual victory made for an epic, and for some heartbreaking, opening contest on Sunday Night Football.

It's brought up a number of questions about each team, infused with both positive and negative inquiries for the teams in Chicago & Green Bay.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the fallout from the Packers' 24-23 win along with what the future might hold as the teams move forward.

