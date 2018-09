LANSING, Ill. — A semi left the roadway and crashed into an apartment building in Lansing.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Torrence Avenue near 184th Street.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

According to Lansing police, Torrence Avenue is closed in both directions at 184th Street. Avoid the area if possible.

Here's a look at the semi that crashed into an apartment building off of Torrence near 184th. Torrence is CLOSED both directions at 184th. (📷: Lansing Police Dept.) We'll have a live view from Skycam9 up next on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/mMzqAwQn8t — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 11, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.