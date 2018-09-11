Seth Gruen discusses the start of the College Football season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The journey is only in it's early stages, so making broad predictions about any College Football team at the moment is a bit premature.

Even for those squads that have dropped their first two games, there is still time to get things right with nearly three months left in the season.

Seth Gruen has followed the first two weeks for the Big Ten Unfiltered podcast, paying particular attention to the opening two contests for Illinois and Northwestern. On Tuesday he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss what he's seen out of those teams so far with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion from Tuesday's show in the video above or below.