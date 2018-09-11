Too Close for Comfort: Brewers have the Cubs’ NL Central lead down to one game

CHICAGO – Some might say it was fair question, others might disagree. But it certainly contained a statement of truth when it came to the Chicago Cubs in 2018.

Before Monday’s game with the Brewers, Joe Maddon was asked why his team was struggling to put away the Brewers this season. Despite their best efforts, Milwaukee has continued to shave down the Cubs’ lead in September.

The manager’s initial answer was simple and an ode to some boxing history.

“Because they’re good,” said Maddon in response to the question. “When Liston fought Ali, it wasn’t just a walk in the park for Ali is a perfect example. The Brewers are good.”

In that spirit, it’s safe to say this bout for the National League Central division title will probably go the full allotment of rounds.

After Maddon’s comments on Monday night, the Brewers used some timely plays and strong bullpen pitching to beat the Cubs 3-2. It was the fourth-straight win for the Brewers and the second-straight loss for the Cubs, which brings Milwaukee to within a game of their hosts for first in the NL Central.

That means that with a win tonight at Wrigley Field, the Brewers will tie for first place for the first time since July 31st. Since then the Cubs have been in possession of first, extending their lead to as many as five games on September 2nd.

Since then, the Brewers have won 6 of 7 games while the Cubs have dropped 5 of 7 games, three of which have come to the Brewers.

Being in this tight of a race isn’t completely foreign to the Cubs since they were in a similar spot last season, but this is the closest the race has been the last three seasons. Last year the Brewers were within two games of the Cubs on both September 10th and September 12th, but a seven-game winning streak helped the Cubs pull away.

The 2016 season was never that close as the Cubs were well ahead of the pack from the start of the season. The closest the second-place Cardinals got to them in the standings in September was at the start of the month, when they were behind by 15 1/2 games on the first.

A 103 win Cubs’ team ended up 17 1/2 games in the lead at the end.

Such a luxury won’t be afforded this season, as the Brewers and Cubs look like they may trade punches all the way to the end.