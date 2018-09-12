City council to consider ban on horse-drawn carriages in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Horse-drawn carriages in Chicago could soon be a thing of the past.

The city council is considering a measure that would prevent horse-drawn carriage owners from renewing their licenses.

If that happens, that would effectively put them out of business.

Those in favor of banning carriages cite safety concerns as well as the welfare of the horses.

But carriage owners say the horses are well cared for and their presence adds charm to the Magnificent Mile.

A council committee will consider the measure today. If it passes, the full council will then take up the issue.