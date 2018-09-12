David Bote’s 9th inning reaction becomes the latest Cubs’ meme

CHICAGO – One thing that Social Media has helped to do is to make the reactions to something great just as popular as act being performed.

Typically the best are made into memes, and the Cubs have been no strangers to doing so during their recent run of success.

On Tuesday night, a Cubs shortstop’s play was so good, that it caused the third baseman to create such a rival reaction.

Addy had me like pic.twitter.com/vc6oGxhsce — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2018

Addison Russell dove into the outfield to snag a grounder from the Brewers’ Ryan Braun in the ninth inning, then threw to first to get the runner just in time. The great play caught third baseman David Bote by surprise, and when Braun was called out, he turned towards the Cubs’ dugout with his mouth wide open in disbelief.

The WGN-TV broadcast caught the reaction perfectly, and quickly the Cubs and many others turned it into a meme.

Addison Russell made a (literal) jaw-dropping play in the 9th inning. Just ask David Bote! Cubs beat the Brewers 3-0. pic.twitter.com/QCn3l6J77J — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) September 12, 2018

Certainly the play was worth the attention as it got the second out of Pedro Strop’s save of a 3-0 Cubs victory, one that was arguably their biggest of the 2018 season. Milwaukee had climbed to within a game of the North Siders with a win on Monday and could have tied for first with a victory.

But on this night, the Cubs’ play and reactions were spot on to stay in first.

Here are a few more memes popping up online:

The David Bote seal of approval pic.twitter.com/wLs7e0AxeA — Randall J. Sanders (@RandallJSanders) September 12, 2018