7 jurors selected so far in Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Two new jurors were selected Wednesday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

That brings the total to seven.

The first is a black woman in her 40s or 50s; she is the first African-American juror to be chosen. She has been a FedEx driver for 24 years and has seen dashcam video of the fatal shooting.

“I couldn’t say [Van Dyke] was guilty,” she said, “but I had an opinion about how many times the shots went off. I can’t lie about that … that’s a lot of shots.”

The second new juror is a white man in his early 30s who said he was familiar with the case, but has not seen dashcam video.

During his interview, the man said: “I’m just a big supporter of the Second Amendment. I have a lot of respect for police officers. That’s really all there is to it.”

Five jurors were selected Monday as voir dire, or the process of interviewing potential jurors, began at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave. Roughly 200 jury prospects last week received 27-page questionnaires with more than 100 questions.

In all, 12 jurors and four alternates are needed.

Van Dyke’s defense team has long argued the trial should be moved outside of Cook County because it would be impossible to find impartial jurors in Chicago. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam video of the shooting, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan has declined to rule on a motion to move the trial, saying he wanted to interview potential Cook County jurors first.

