Lincoln Towing’s license revoked by Illinois Commerce Commission

CHICAGO — The Illinois Commerce Commission has revoked the license of Lincoln Towing.

The ruling came after an unanimous vote.

Revocation is immediate, however the company could sue and ask to continue to operate as the case plays out in court.

Lincoln Towing was accused of committing 800 violations of towing law between July 2015 and March 2016.

The decision comes after an administrative law judge ruled in July that the company should keep its license.

There was no immediate comment from Lincoln Towing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.