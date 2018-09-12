Man stabbed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport; 1 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed during a fight outside Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the pedestrian bridge between Terminal 5 and the parking lot.

Police said two cab drivers in their 50s, who are known for soliciting passengers, got into a verbal argument on the lower level of Terminal 5.

The argument continued up the escalator heading to parking lot D, when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach.

An officer working at O'Hare saw the altercation and called for back-up.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

Police said the suspect was arrested. No charges have been filed.

The pedestrian bridge was closed for three hours overnight as police investigated.

No passengers or airport employees were involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.