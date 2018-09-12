Richard Abraham previews his GLORY 58 bout on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He made his third appearance on Sports Feed to discuss his tenth fight in GLORY Kickboxing.

Time flies when you're having fun, and that has certainly been the case for Chicago-area fighter Richard Abraham.

He was back on the show to talk about his latest fight - a GLORY 58 bout with Omari Ward at the Sears Centre Arena coming up on Friday. Richard discussed his career, life outside the ring, and other topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Richard's latest appearance on Sports Feed before his fight on Friday in the video above.

Plus get more information on the GLORY 58 event by clicking here.