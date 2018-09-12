× Tim Anderson shines for the White Sox in extra innings to prevent a Royals’ sweep

KANSAS CITY – If his efforts happened during a game of consequnence, it would have been named in his honor. But it’s hard to do that in a mid-September contest in which the teams on the field bring up the bottom of the American League Central division.

Yet the efforts of Tim Anderson in the 11th and 12th innings for the White Sox on Wednesday night were certainly worthy of recognition, and brought a much needed bit of a good news to a struggling team.

The shortstop saved the game in the bottom of the 11th with a double play, then hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the next inning, then made an off-balance throw from the outfield on a ground to end a 4-2 White Sox victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium Thursday night.

Anderson’s heroics may not clinch any sort of milestone for the team, but it did snap a seven-game losing streak and gives the shortstop his most memorable game of the 2018 season.