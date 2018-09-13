Citizen with concealed carry permit shot at suspect who shot at Cicero officer: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. -- Authorities said a citizen who had a concealed carry permit shot at the person suspected of shooting at a Cicero police officer on Thursday.

A Cicero officer, identified as 31-year-old Luis Duarte, who officials said is a four-year veteran of the force, was shot multiple times around 5 p.m. Thursday near the Cicero Avenue entrance ramp on I-55 on the border of Chicago and Cicero.

During a press conference, Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near 3900 South Cicero Avenue. The car refused to stop and officers were able to box him in at the entrance ramp. Chlada said the subject exited the vehicle and shot multiple rounds, striking an officer multiple times. The officer was shot four times.

The offender attempted to flee and another cop followed him on foot. The offender began firing shots once again, Chlada said. That's when a citizen with a concealed carry permit opened fire at the suspect.

The suspect was shot one time and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. He is under Chicago police custody. It is unclear if the citizen struck the suspect, according to authorities.

Duarte is undergoing surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital and was stabilized. A Cicero spokesperson initially said the officer was in serious condition.

Police are asking the public to keep the officer and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Cicero police officers do not have bodycams.