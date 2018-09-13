Jury selection to continue in Jason Van Dyke trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With 10 jurors already seated, jury selection is slated to continue Thursday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Twelve jurors and four alternates are needed.

Van Dyke, 40, still has the option to request a bench trial.

He is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam video, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.

Van Dyke's defense team has long argued the trial should be moved outside of Cook County because it would be impossible to find impartial jurors in Chicago. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan has yet to rule on a motion to move the trial.