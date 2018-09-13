Scott Merkin discusses the White Sox as the 2018 season comes to a close on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For Rick Hahn, Rick Renteria, and White Sox fans, it's been a roller coaster season even when they didn't expect to compete.

The team had a worse start than many anticipated, had a number of injuries to key prospects early, then came a little bit of late success in August before the biggest prospect injury stunned everyone in September. There's only two-and-a-half weeks left to go in this campaign, with the promise that more rebuilding is still to come for the franchise.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com has been with the team every step of the way in 2018 and he joined Sports Feed to discuss what he's seen from the club over the last few months.

